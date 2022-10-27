Sturm Graz - Feyenoord

Europa League / Group Stage
Merkur Arena / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sturm-graz/teamcenter.shtml
Sturm Graz
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/feyenoord/teamcenter.shtml
Feyenoord
Lineups

Sturm Graz
4-3-1-2
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-3-3
Sturm Graz
4-3-1-2
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sturm Graz logo
Sturm Graz
Feyenoord logo
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sturm Graz

Feyenoord

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FeyenoordFEY
41215
2
FC MidtjyllandFCM
41215
3
SS LazioLAZ
41215
4
Sturm GrazSTU
41215
Related matches

SS Lazio
-
-
FC Midtjylland
27/10
FC Midtjylland
-
-
Sturm Graz
03/11
Feyenoord
-
-
SS Lazio
03/11
SS Lazio
2
2
Sturm Graz

