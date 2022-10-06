Sturm Graz - SS Lazio

Europa League / Group Stage
Merkur Arena / 06.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sturm-graz/teamcenter.shtml
Sturm Graz
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lazio/teamcenter.shtml
SS Lazio
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Sturm Graz
4-3-1-2
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3
Sturm Graz
4-3-1-2
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3

Statistics

Recent matches

Sturm Graz

SS Lazio

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FeyenoordFEY
21013
2
FC MidtjyllandFCM
21013
3
SS LazioLAZ
21013
4
Sturm GrazSTU
21013
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

How to watch Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League

a day ago

Europa League

How to watch Omonia v Man Utd in the Europa League

Yesterday at 16:56

Related matches

FC Midtjylland
-
-
Feyenoord
06/10
Feyenoord
-
-
FC Midtjylland
13/10
SS Lazio
-
-
Sturm Graz
13/10
SS Lazio
-
-
FC Midtjylland
27/10

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Sturm Graz and SS Lazio with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 6 October 2022.

Catch the latest Sturm Graz and SS Lazio news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.