Thierry Henry says he currently has more faith in his former club Arsenal than he has for a long time, although the Gunners great is concerned about the impact of a tiring Europa League campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side have got off to a flying start this season and sit top of the Premier League table after the first six rounds.

They won their opening five games in a row before finally coming unstuck against Manchester United last weekend, when they were beaten 3-1 at Old Trafford

“The team is different. When you’ve got the likes of Gabriel Jesus, William Saliba, who can allow you to play higher, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka,” Henry told CBS Sports.

“Jesus knows how to win. He’s bringing that into the team, and you can see it.

“Having said that, the way we beat Fulham and Aston Villa, we were a bit emotional at times. On the bench, in the stadium, there was a lot of up and down.

“But I believe. I haven’t believed like this for a very long time, that we could do something.”

He added: “I can see a team there, a togetherness, and I like that.”

Arsenal’s European campaign kicks off on Thursday with a trip to Switzerland to face FC Zurich in the Europa League group stage.

Arteta’s men face a packed fixture schedule in the coming weeks as they alternate domestic duties at the weekend with midweek European commitments.

"I worry about the Europa League because of the depth of the team. I think the starting XI is good enough but this is a long season so it might be a bit much,” Henry said.

An additional obstacle that managers will have to hurdle this season is the disruption of a mid-season World Cup, which will involve several of Arsenal's international stars between November and December.

Picking up on a point about the thinness of Arsenal’s squad, Henry said: “I’m worried about that.”

“Another thing, that you think of as an ex-coach and still assistant coach, is how you’re going to cope with all those players coming back from the World Cup.

“Are you doing a pre-season? What are you doing with the guys who stayed? How are they going to come back mentally and physically? It’s going to be a tough one.”

Arsenal follow up their trip to Zurich with back-to-back home games, against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday and PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League next Thursday.

