Trabzonspor - AS Monaco

Europa League / Group Stage
Senol Günes Spor Kompleksi / 13.10.2022
Trabzonspor
Not started
-
-
AS Monaco
Lineups

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Trabzonspor
AS Monaco
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Trabzonspor

AS Monaco

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FerencvárosFTC
32016
2
AS MonacoMON
32016
3
TrabzonsporTS
31023
4
Crvena ZvezdaCRV
31023
