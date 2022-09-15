Trabzonspor - Crvena Zvezda

Europa League / Group Stage
Medical Park Stadyumu / 15.09.2022
Trabzonspor
Not started
-
-
Crvena Zvezda
Lineups

Trabzonspor jersey
Trabzonspor
4-3-3
Crvena Zvezda
3-4-3
Trabzonspor jersey
Trabzonspor
4-3-3
Crvena Zvezda
3-4-3

Statistics

Recent matches

Trabzonspor

Crvena Zvezda

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FerencvárosFTC
11003
2
AS MonacoMON
11003
3
TrabzonsporTRA
10010
4
Crvena ZvezdaCRV
10010
