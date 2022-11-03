Trabzonspor - Ferencváros

Europa League / Group Stage
Senol Günes Spor Kompleksi / 03.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/trabzonspor/teamcenter.shtml
Trabzonspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ferencvaros/teamcenter.shtml
Ferencváros
Lineups

Trabzonspor jersey
Trabzonspor
4-3-3
Ferencváros
4-3-3
Trabzonspor jersey
Trabzonspor
4-3-3
Ferencváros
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Trabzonspor logo
Trabzonspor jersey
Trabzonspor
Ferencváros logo
Ferencváros
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Trabzonspor

Ferencváros

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FerencvárosFTC
531110
2
AS MonacoMON
52127
3
TrabzonsporTS
52036
4
Crvena ZvezdaCRV
52036
Related matches

AS Monaco
-
-
Crvena Zvezda
03/11
Crvena Zvezda
2
1
Trabzonspor
Ferencváros
1
1
AS Monaco
Ferencváros
2
1
Crvena Zvezda

