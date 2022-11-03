Union - 1. FC Union Berlin

Europa League / Group Stage
King Power at Den Dreef Stadion / 03.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/union/teamcenter.shtml
Union
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-union-berlin/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Union Berlin
Lineups

Union
4-4-2
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2
Union
4-4-2
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Union logo
Union
1. FC Union Berlin logo
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Union

1. FC Union Berlin

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UnionUSG
541013
2
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
53029
3
SC BragaBRA
52127
4
Malmö FFMAL
50050
Related matches

SC Braga
-
-
Malmö FF
03/11
Malmö FF
0
2
Union
1. FC Union Berlin
1
0
SC Braga
1. FC Union Berlin
1
0
Malmö FF

