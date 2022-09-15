Union - Malmö FF

Europa League / Group Stage
King Power at Den Dreef Stadion / 15.09.2022
Union
Not started
-
-
Malmö FF
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC BragaBRA
11003
2
UnionUSG
11003
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
10010
4
Malmö FFMAL
10010
Related matches

SC Braga
-
-
1. FC Union Berlin
15/09
Malmö FF
-
-
1. FC Union Berlin
06/10
SC Braga
-
-
Union
06/10
Union
-
-
SC Braga
13/10

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Union and Malmö FF with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 15 September 2022.

Catch the latest Union and Malmö FF news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

