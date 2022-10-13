Union - SC Braga

Europa League / Group Stage
King Power at Den Dreef Stadion / 13.10.2022
Union
Not started
-
-
SC Braga
Lineups

Union
4-3-3
SC Braga
4-4-2
Union
4-3-3
SC Braga
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Union logo
Union
SC Braga logo
SC Braga
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Union

SC Braga

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UnionUSG
33009
2
SC BragaBRA
32016
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
31023
4
Malmö FFMAL
30030
