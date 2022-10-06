Erik ten Hag’s side actually fell behind before making two half-time substitutions, one of which was Rashford, as the game turned around with United moving 3-1 up. Despite conceding another late goal the visitors held out for the win.

Speaking after the match Rashford, who scored twice, admitted that it could have been better from United.

"Job done, but we would have liked to have played better. We didn't defend badly, but we made mistakes,” he told BT Sport.

"The first 35 minutes until they scored we were playing well, we just could have got in behind them more. Then when he made the subs he [Erik ten Hag] wanted us to be more dynamic, take chances going forward and score goals.”

Rashford, who has played centrally and out wide this season also admitted that the left is probably his best position but he’s happy to fill in where needed. He was also full of praise for fellow goalscorer Anthony Martial.

"Left side is probably more natural for me, but I like playing both [left wing and centre forward] and helping the team. If we have got injuries you never know what might happen, where you might be needed to play.

"He [Martial] is a massive player for us, has been for a long time. When he is happy and at it he is an unbelievable player. We've both been injured, him longer than me, so it is good for him to get minutes and make an impact."

A familiar face for British football fans was on the opposing touchline, with former Celtic midfielder and manager Neil Lennon in the Omonia dugout.

Speaking after the game, he said he was surprised that his team scored twice and promised that his team would give it everything in the reverse fixture in Old Trafford.

"We rode our luck a lot of times," he said. "We kept ourselves in the game with good goalkeeping and a lot of Man Utd missed chances. I didn't expect us to score two goals!

"It's going to be a different game at Old Trafford, but we have seen them up close and know what their weaknesses are. We will, go there and give it everything we've got.

“Some of the players will, yeah [have regrets on missed chances]. The first two goals we were too open at centre-half then Bruno misses the chance with the lob.

"There were things we could have done better with ball retention. The gulf between the teams was there, but I'm delighted with two goals."

