Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from the England Under-21 squad after suffering an injury.

The Manchester United forward has made just four appearances for the U21s and will miss out on Under-21 European Championship group-stage matches against Switzerland, Portugal and Croatia.

Football Musiala commits to Germany over England 24/02/2021 AT 12:11

Norwich's Todd Cantwell has been called in to replace Greenwood.

England are hoping to qualify from their group to reach the knockout stages in late May.

Speaking about Cantwell's omission when naming his original squad, England U21 boss Aidy Boothroyd said: "When you look at the squad, it's a tough call. I found that one in particular a very difficult decision to make.

"Mainly because of the form, after Christmas the upturn in terms of his minutes, numbers and Norwich's position - they are playing very well - it made it a difficult decision. They are coming towards the end of a very long season up at the top of the league. Todd has been with us before. He's been excellent when he was with us. I know how important it is for him to play for his country."

Mbappe or Haaland? Or both? Real Madrid's summer plans - Euro Papers

Football Greenwood earns first England U21s call-up 30/08/2019 AT 10:56