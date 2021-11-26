Athletic Club drew at home with Granada despite late drama as the home side were reduced to 10 men late in the game.

Raul Garcia scored after just 10 minutes, before Darwin Machis scored midway through the first half and then Jorge Molina put them ahead.

Ad

Luis Maximiano scored an own goal with 14 minutes of normal time remaining, but Inigo Martinez saw red for Athletic in the 99th minute.

Liga Real Madrid thrash 10-man Granada 21/11/2021 AT 14:25

Athletic move into eighth position, with Granada now in 16th.

VfB Stuttgart scored either side of Mainz to secure a 2-1 win at home in the Bundesliga.

Hiroki Ito opened the scoring after 21 minutes, before a 38th minute effort from Alexander Hack saw the two teams going in level at half time.

Six minutes after the restart, Borna Sosa struck for Stuttgart to secure all three points. The win moves Stuttgart into 13th, with Mainz in 12th.

Sardinian side Cagliari drew 1-1 at Salernitana as Federico Bonazzoli struck in the 90th minute to cancel out Leonardo Pavoletti’s 73rd minute strike. The two teams remain bottom of Serie A, with Cagliari ahead on 19th by virtue of goal difference.

In France, Sofiane Boufal scored before the first half ended for Angers. But former Chelsea midfielder Gael Kakuta levelled after the restart for Lens before Florian Sotoca put the home side ahead.

Romain Thomas then equalised as Lens stayed fourth, and Angers kept sixth.

Football European round-up: Athletic Club suffer home defeat to Cadiz; Gladbach draw at Mainz 05/11/2021 AT 22:56