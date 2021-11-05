Basque side Athletic Club fell 1-0 to Cadiz on Friday night in Bilbao.

Salvador Ponce scored after just six minutes for the away side and they were able to hold onto their slim advantage for the rest of the match.

Cadiz move into 14th win the win, while Athletic are in eight, with Barcelona able to move ahead if they win their game in hand.

In Ligue 1, second-placed Lens closed the gap on leaders Paris Saint-Germain with a 4-0 win over Troyes.

With 13 Lens games played PSG have a game in hand, but they made light work of their opponents on Friday night in northern France.

Arnaud Kalimuendo opened the scoring on 14 minutes before Wesley Said made it two just before the half hour mark. Jonathan Clauss gave Lens a 3-0 lead before half time, and Przemysław Frankowski finished the scoring on 60 minutes.

Serie A’s match saw Empoli host Genoa, as the port side came back with a late goal to secure a 2-2 draw.

Domenico Criscito scored from the spot on 13 minutes for the away side, but two second-half goals, the first from Federico De Francesco and second from Szymon Zurkowski, seemed to have Empoli on course for the win.

On 89 minutes, though, Flavio Bianchi turned up at the death to rescue a point for Genoa, in 15th place. Empoli are eighth.

Borussia Monchengladbach were in action in the opening game of the weekend’s action in Germany, and they drew 1-1 at Mainz.

Florian Neuhaus opened the scoring just before the end of the first half, but his opener was cancelled out by Silva Widmer on 76 minutes. Mainz are in fifth, with ‘Gladbach two points behind in ninth.

