European Round-Up: Bayern, Dortmund inflict heavy defeats; Napoli lose as Gattuso makes bow

The Bavarians, missing several players through injury, climbed to fourth place on 27 points, four behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach who visit VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund stayed two points ahead of Bayern in third after a 4-0 win at Mainz 05 but Bayer Leverkusen missed a chance to move into the top four after suffering a shock 2-0 defeat at strugglers Cologne and instead dropped to seventh on 25.

Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund at Opel Arena on December 14, 2019 in Mainz, GermanyGetty Images

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso suffered a disappointing debut as Gervinho’s stoppage-time goal earned Parma a 2-1 win at the Stadio San Paolo to extend the home side’s winless run in Serie A to eight games.

Dejan Kulusevski’s early opener was cancelled out by an Arkadiusz Milik header midway through the second half, but Gervinho finished off a clinical counter-attack to earn his side a late victory.

Former AC Milan boss Gattuso was brought in to replace the sacked Carlo Ancelotti last week after a poor start to the season left Napoli in seventh place and on their worst run of league form in 19 years.

BUNDESLIGA

Fortuna Düsseldorf 0 - 3 RB Leipzig

Hertha Berlin 1 - 0 SC Freiburg

1. FSV Mainz 05 0 - 4 Borussia Dortmund

1. FC Köln 2 - 0 Bayer 04 Leverkusen

FC Bayern Munich 6 - 1 Werder Bremen

SC Paderborn 1 - 1 1. FC Union Berlin

LIGA

Atlético Madrid 0 - 0 CA Osasuna

Athletic Club 0 - 0 SD Eibar

Real Sociedad 2 - 2 FC Barcelona

Granada CF1 - 2 Levante UD

SERIE A

Napoli 1 - 2 Parma

Brescia 3 - 0 Lecce

LIGUE UN