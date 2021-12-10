Moses Simon’s last-gasp goal ensured Nantes move into the top half of Ligue 1 after coming from behind to beat Lens 3-2.

David Costa (7’) and Arnaud Kalimuendo (14’) fired the visitors into a comfortable lead early on.

Ad

But Randal Kolo Muani scored twice for the hosts early in the second half before Simon wrapped up the victory for Nantes with a fine solo goal in the final minute.

Ligue 1 Wijnaldum salvages undeserved point for PSG at Lens 04/12/2021 AT 19:33

Genoa’s winless run has extended to 14 matches after falling to a 3-1 defeat to Sampdoria in Serie A.

Former Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini gave the visitors the lead in the seventh minute before Francesco Caputo extended their lead in the 67th minute with a simple tap-in.

Mattia Destro pulled a goal back for the hosts in the 78th minute but it was merely a consolation as Genoa remain in 19th on 10 points.

In the Bundesliga, Augsburg registered their first away win of the season in a 2-0 win over FC Koln thanks to late goals from Andre Hahn (72’) and a fine long-range strike from Niklas Dorsch in the 88th minute.

In La Liga, Mallorca and Celta Vigo played out a goalless draw.

In windy conditions in the Balearic Islands, Mallorca goalkeeper Manolo Reina put in an inspired performance and made a fine save in injury time to ensure the hosts claimed a point.

The result leaves Mallorca 12th and Celta 13th in the table.

Football European Round-Up: 10-man Athletic draw with Granada, Stuttgart beat Mainz 26/11/2021 AT 22:58