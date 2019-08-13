PA Sport
Kante set to miss Super Cup after picking up injury in Man United drubbing
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has confirmed that Ngolo Kante is set to miss the UEFA Super Cup after picking up an injury n the 4-0 loss to Manchester United.
The Blues are in Istanbul to meet Liverpool in the competition, having won last season's Europa League.
Kante came off the bench during the course of his side's 4-0 Old Trafford drubbing and is being assessed but Willian could be named on the bench.
"Kante has a small injury and I will make a decision with that with him," Lampard told his pre-match press conference.
"Willian and Rudiger are here and they are in different stages. Willian is not far from fit, to put him n a high intensity match is tough.
"He will be working through this week on fitness. Tomorrow he will be on the bench. Similarly with Rudiger."
