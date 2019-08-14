LIVE

Liverpool - Chelsea

European Super Cup - 14 August 2019

European Super Cup – Follow the Football match between Liverpool and Chelsea live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 14 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jürgen Klopp or Frank Lampard? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Liverpool and Chelsea? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Liverpool vs Chelsea. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

