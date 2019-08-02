Frappart will lead a team of predominantly female officials in a groundbreaking move by UEFA.

The Frenchwoman will be assisted by Manuela Nicolosi and Michell O'Neal at Besiktas Park on August 14. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said:

" I have said on many occasions that the potential for women's football has no limits and I am delighted that Stephanie Frappart has been appointed to officiate at this year's UEFA Super Cup along with assistant referees Manuela Nicolosi and Michelle O'Neal. "

"As an organisation, we place the utmost importance on the development of women's football in all areas. I hope the skill and devotion that Stephanie has shown throughout her career to reach this level will provide inspiration to millions of girls and women around Europe and show them there should be no barriers in order to reach one's dream."

Frappart became the first female referee to officiate a Ligue 1 match - Amiens SC's goalless draw with RC Strasbourg back in April. In June it was confirmed that she would be part of the Ligue 1 refereeing pool for the 2019/20 season.

The 35-year-old, who refereed the 2019 Women's World Cup final, is not the first female to referee a men's UEFA match. Switzerland's Nicole Petignat refereed three UEFA Cup qualifying round games between 2004 and 2009.

The VAR official will be Clement Turpin from France, and he will be aided by compatriot Francois Letexier, Mark Borsch of Germany and Italy's Massimiliano Irrati.