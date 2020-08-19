Football
European Super Cup

UEFA considers Super Cup trial for fans to return to stadiums

Liverpool players celebrate with the trophy during the UEFA Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Vodafone Park on August 14, 2019 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

UEFA has proposed using September's Super Cup match in Budapest as a trial for allowing fans back into stadiums in reduced numbers

Champions League and Europa League games are currently being held in neutral locations behind closed doors in a bid to help stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Football

UEFA hosted on Wednesday a teleconference with all 55 general secretaries of its member associations to discuss the potential return of supporters to stadiums.

UEFA said it would be too early to allow fans to attend next month's Nations League internationals but cleared the way for trial games to study the impact of spectators on current medical protocols.

"Participants underlined the need for strict hygiene and sanitary measures to be in place to guarantee the health of all those present at a game before allowing fans to return," UEFA said in a statement.

The Super Cup match, to be played on September 24, is the Champions League winners against the Europa League champions.

