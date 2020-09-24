Substitute Javi Martinez struck in extra time as Bayern Munich emerged victorious in the UEFA Super Cup against a brave Sevilla side in front of over 15,000 supporters in Budapest.

Hans-Dieter Flick's side have now won 23 consecutive games and extend their unbeaten run to 32, as they win the trophy for the first time since beating Chelsea on penalties in 2013.

The Europa League winners stunned Bayern with a 13th-minute penalty, converted by Lucas Ocampos, after David Alaba fouled Ivan Rakitic, who was making his debut on his second spell at Sevilla.

However, normal service was soon resumed as Leon Goretzka levelled the scores in the 34th-minute, the midfielder side-footing home after a lovely Robert Lewandowski assist.

Lewandowski and Leroy Sane both had goals chalked off in the second half as Bayern hammered on the door, but despite withstanding almost relentless pressure, this remarkable Sevilla side almost won it at the end of normal time only for Youssef En-Nesyri to be denied by a fine Manuel Neuer save.

En-Nesyri also struck the post in extra time, while at the other end Joshua Kimmich spurned a good chance for Bayern, before Martinez - potentially in his last game for the club - struck just five minutes after coming off the bench to win the tie, as Bayern claimed their first trophy of the season and fourth of the calendar year.

TALKING POINT

Can Sevilla threaten the Liga big boys this season? With Real Madrid, Atletico and Barcelona in transition somewhat, there is a growing belief that Julen Lopetegui's side could potentially cause a real upset in La Liga this season. Sevilla have proven they can go toe-to-toe with the European giants over the years, and tonight’s epic performance was just the latest example of not only their incredible resilience in defence but their effectiveness of playing on the counter-attack.

They just didn’t have enough for Bayern, who once again displayed their unrelenting quest for trophies. This is a fine side – even touted as the best ever Bayern team in some quarters – and even without Thiago Alcantara, they have the quality to build on last season’s incredible success story. Remember, Flick has only been in charge since November last year. He has already won four cups - and Bayern's last defeat came back in December.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich): The selfless player. It was Muller's constant pressing and intelligent movement that opened up the space for others, and his lovely pass with the outside of the foot to help set up Bayern's equaliser was the stand out moment of the match.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bayern Munich: Neuer 8, Sule 6, Pavard 7, Alaba 6, Hernandez 7, Kimmich 7, Goretzka 7, Gnabry 7, Sane 7, Muller 9, Lewandowski 7.. subs: Javi Martinez 7, Davies 5, Tolisso 5.

Sevilla: Bono 6, Navas 7, Kounde 7, Carlos 7, Escudero 6, Fernando 6, Jordan 6, Rakitic 6, Ocampos 7, Suso 6, De Jong 6.. subs: Vazquez 5, Torres 5, En-Nesyri 6.

Javi Martinez of Bayern Munich celebrates with teammate Thomas Mueller Image credit: Getty Images

KEY MOMENTS

13' - GOAL! Bayern 0-1 Sevilla (Ocampos pen): Ocampos slides it into the right corner of the goal, with Neuer diving the other way. As cool as you like. Sevilla are ahead!

34' - GOAL! Bayern 1-1 Sevilla (Goretzka): Normal service resumes as Bayern level the scores! And it's a fine goal too! Lewandowski is picked out with Muller's lovely pass with the outside of the boot. He cushions it into Goretzka who side-foots it home from close range.

104' - GOAL! Bayern 2-1 Sevilla (Martinez): The substitute Javi Martinez scores what could be the winner for Bayern! He's only been on the pitch five minutes! Bono makes a rather unconvincing save from Alaba's volley and Sevilla can't clear their lines. It falls to Martinez, who breaks Sevilla hearts with a fine header!

KEY STATS

Javi Martínez has scored again in an European Super Cup final after the 2013 edition versus Chelsea, also as a substitute and also in the extra time.

For the second time in a row the UEFA Super Cup is won by a German manager, Jürgen Klopp did so in 2019 with Liverpool and now Hansi Flick with Bayern Munich.

Sevilla FC have lost the most ever European Super Cup finals (5).

