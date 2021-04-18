The heavily-criticised European Super League will begin “as soon as practicable” after it was backed by 12 founding clubs.

AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham have all put their names to the plans that threaten to rip apart football as we know it.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will be the first chairman of the league.

The competition is slated to take place in midweek, although if UEFA and their allies keep their word, it means all 12 will be booted out of their domestic leagues.

"Every club and player participating in the Super League could be banned from all UEFA and FIFA competitions, European or International level," said UEFA immediately after the news broke.

The Premier League were among those to condemn the plans first reported by the Sunday Times, saying it “will undermine the appeal of the whole game”.

“By bringing together the world’s greatest clubs & players to play each other, the Super League will open a new chapter for European football, ensuring world-class competition & facilities, & increased financial support for the wider football pyramid,” said Joel Glazer.

