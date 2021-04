Football

European Super League - Explained: How will the controversial breakaway competition really work?

European Super League - Explained: How will the controversial breakaway competition really work? The heavily-criticised European Super League will begin “as soon as practicable” after it was backed by its 12 founding clubs. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will be the first chairman of the league among other key decisions.

00:01:20, an hour ago