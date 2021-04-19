Stay tuned for live updates right here throughout the day with UEFA scheduled to hold a meeting today to unveil their plans for an expanded Champions League.

0940 - Carragher 'sickened' by Liverpool stance

Writing in his column for the Telegraph, the ex-Reds defender says the league goes against everything that makes football great and accused the club's owners FSG of betraying Liverpool's heritage.

"As a former Liverpool player, it sickens me that my club’s reputation is being damaged by the arrogance of an ownership group that wants to remove such peril, creating a culture where we no longer need to fight to earn our success.

"That is the antithesis of everything I understand football – especially in my city – to stand for.

"To be tainted by association with the European Super League is bad enough, but Liverpool's apparent leading role in threatening football's competitive ideals - the very ideals which allowed the club to emerge from England's second division to become six-time European champions - is a betrayal of a heritage they are seeking to cash in on."

09:00 - JP Morgan to finance breakaway Super League

JP Morgan on Monday said that it was financing the new breakaway Super League, announced by 12 of Europe's biggest football clubs on Sunday.

A spokesman for JP Morgan said in an email that its involvement with the new league which has been set up as a rival to UEFA's Champions League and includes clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United.

08:55 - Neville: Relegate Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal

Speaking on Sky Sports after watching his former side retain second place in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Burnley, the Salford City co-owner launched a diatribe against the apparent greed at play.

"I’m a Manchester United fan and have been for 40 years of my life but I’m disgusted, absolutely disgusted," said Neville.

"I'm disgusted with Manchester United and Liverpool the most. Liverpool say they're the people's club, 'you'll never walk alone', the fan's club."

"Manchester United, 100 years, born from workers around here, and they're breaking into a league without competition, that they can't be relegated from?"

08:45 - Dismay as European Super League confirmed

In what is undoubtedly a dark day for football, the European Super League is set to hit the calendars soon. It had initially appeared as though the clubs involved were set to climb down on the proposals after missing a 21:30 announcement window, but two hours later the news many were dreading was finally confirmed.

The heavily-criticised European Super League (ESL) will begin "as soon as practicable" after it was backed by 12 founding clubs.

AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham have all put their names to the plans that threaten to rip apart football as we know it.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will be the first chairman of the league, supported by two vice-chairmen: Andrea Agnelli (Juventus) and Joel Glazer (Manchester United).

