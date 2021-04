Football

European Super League - Marcelo Bielsa shows disdain for project - 'The rich want to get richer'

Talking after Leeds United's 1-1 draw with Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday, head coach Marcelo Bielsa showed his disdain for the European Super League project, claiming that "the rich want to get richer". "Football belongs to everybody. Even if there are owners and proprietors, the real owners of football are the ones who love the badge."

00:02:23, 10 hours ago