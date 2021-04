Football

European Super League news; It's a matter for the chairman - Zinedine Zidane deflects questions

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said that the only person who can answer European Super League questions is chairman Florentino Perez. Zidane's club are one of three La Liga teams who are part of the 12 founding members of the controversial new league. Perez is the chief of the new league that has been proposed.

