European Super League news - Manchester City's Pep Guardiola still waiting to find out more details

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that he was told of the club's decision to join the proposed European Super League a few hours before the official statement. City are one of six Premier League clubs who are part of the 12 founding members of the controversial new league that has been suggested.

00:00:30, 2 hours ago