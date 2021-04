Football

European Super League - 'We were not involved' - Furious Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool fallout

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp is frustrated with football commentators and fans who have slammed the club for joining the European Super League. Klopp admits he understands the frustration many fans have of the controversial new league, however he is quick to add, joining the competition was not the decision of the team.

00:01:05, 9 hours ago