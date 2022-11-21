Football

European teams abandon 'One Love' armband protest at 2022 World Cup in Qatar after FIFA pressure

CNN World Sport show: European countries who were going to wear the One Love armband in defiance of FIFA and the Qatar World Cup have reversed that decision. A statement from the Dutch FA said that the decision by FIFA to introduce yellow cards for wearing the armband has meant that England, Wales, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark and The Netherlands have reversed course.

00:02:17, 2 hours ago