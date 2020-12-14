With no Ballon d’Or to determine the world’s best footballer for the first time in 65 years, we are stepping up to fill the void by unveiling our men’s and women’s Star of the Year in our inaugural football awards countdown.

We polled our journalists across our network of European offices to find their top five players for 2020 in both the men's and women's game, and starting from Monday afternoon we will count down to our winner.

We revealed numbers 10-6 on Friday, which in the men's category included Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Come back at the following times (GMT) to see which stars feature in the countdown.

3rd place - 5pm

- 5pm 2nd place - 6pm

- 6pm 1st place - 7pm

4th - Kevin De Bruyne

As Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City start to look a bit haggard and predictable, there is one constant: Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian has enjoyed another terrific 12 months, albeit without silverware, equalling Thierry Henry’s assist record in the Premier League (20) and firing another 13 goals.

He’s the best midfielder in the world, capable of carrying the ball 50 yards as he is spraying a diagonal pass to a teammate between two defenders. But his brilliance comes at a cost. City have been able to survive without a decent defence in the post-Kompany era as De Bruyne will so often mask their failings.

Teams don’t dare attack City out of fear of a De Bruyne-led counter-attack, so City cruise through the early stages of Europe, only for the better teams to ruthlessly exploit their defensive flaws when the Champions League gets serious. Still, with De Bruyne in their team, City always have a chance of finally conquering the continent. Profile by Ben Snowball

5th - Joshua Kimmich

Manuel Neuer kept the balls out, Robert Lewandowski put them in - but in the middle of the Bayern team there was one king: Joshua Kimmich. Trained early on by Pep Guardiola in almost every possible position, Kimmich delivered his masterpiece in 2020 at the age of just 25.

Chosen by Hans-Dieter Flick as the central link between defence and offence, Kimmich brought both elements together spectacularly: defensively, he shone with fighting spirit, anticipation and strength in tackles, while offensively he pulled the strings so well that Thiago Alcántara was barely missed by Bayern. And when it was necessary, Kimmich slotted in at right-back without complaining.

In addition, there is the almost eerie fact that eleven of his 14 goals since the Champions League semi-final in 2018 were either the first Bayern goal in the game or the decisive one. Oh yes: in 2020 he was involved in a total of 19 goals. Not too bad for a 'defensive' player. Profile by Florian Bogner

