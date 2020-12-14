With no Ballon d’Or to determine the world’s best footballer for the first time in 65 years, we are stepping up to fill the void by unveiling our men’s and women’s Star of the Year in our inaugural football awards countdown.

We polled our journalists across our network of European offices to find their top five players for 2020 in both the men's and women's game, and starting from Monday afternoon we will count down to our winner.

4th - Wendie Renard

She is still the most important factor in the best team in Europe. Always dependable and a crucial presence in Lyon, Wendie Renard has wrapped up another year in a perfect way. Her record, which was already very special, was further bolstered with a 14th domestic title, a ninth Coupe de France and a seventh Champions League. Remarkable.

A key player at her position, her personality "goes beyond football," as her president Jean-Michel Aulas rightly said. Renard also continues to extend her influence beyond the pitch and as a voice for positive change. For now, it is still impossible to know when one of the greatest players in history will end her career, but in 2020 she hasn't shown any limitations. Profile by Julien Pereira

5th - Kosovare Asllani

English fans might remember Asllani as a strong, unselfish forward from her short spell at Manchester City. The Swede signed for CD Tacon in 2019 as their banner signing in pre-season. She proved her worth by notching five goals in the league, but as with many other competitions across Europe, it was terminated early. Then Real Madrid acquired the side to become their women's team, and somehow it gave Asllani an entirely new lease of life.

She blazed out of the blocks - scoring eight in eight at the start of the new season as she enjoyed playing in a new role as sole striker. Real Madrid are now a force to be reckoned with at the top of the Primera Division, jostling for position at the top of the league with Atletico Madrid, Granadilla Tenerife and Barcelona - and Asllani is the one who’s put them there. Profile by Carrie Dunn

