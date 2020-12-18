This year football lost one of the game’s most iconic figures with the tragic passing of Diego Armando Maradona.

“El Pibe de Oro” (The Golden Boy) is widely regarded to be one of the greatest players ever and was named as the winner of the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award alongside Brazilian star Pele.

He captained Argentina to World Cup success in 1986 and his goal in the quarter-final against England was named as the goal of the century in a FIFA vote.

Eurosport are delighted to confirm that on Monday (December 21st) evening (19:30 GMT / 20:30 CET) we will be broadcasting ‘Loving Maradona’.

The Javier Vazquez directed documented originally aired in 2007 and features interviews with Maradona in Cuba talking about his career in football and his relationship with the game and supporters.

Thousands mourn as Maradona is buried in Buenos Aires

