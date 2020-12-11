With no Ballon d’Or to determine the world’s best footballer for the first time in 65 years, we are stepping up to fill the void by unveiling our men’s and women’s Star of the Year in our inaugural football awards countdown.

We polled our journalists across our network of European offices to find their top five players for 2020 in both the men's and women's game, and starting on Friday afternoon we will start to reveal our results.

9th - Megan Rapinoe

A somewhat quieter year for the outspoken American when it comes to action on the pitch, with the pandemic putting paid to the NWSL season. She did score twice for the national side at the start of the year, coming on as a substitute against Canada to score the third goal in a 3-0 win to secure their place at the Olympics, and then scoring the first in a 3-1 victory over Japan in the SheBelieves Cup Final.

However, off the pitch it's been another busy time, as she continued to speak in support of Black Lives Matter, the US Women's National Team's lawsuit for equal pay finally looking like it's about to be resolved, and her book 'One Life' released in November. She welcomed the presidential election results, retweeting the notorious video of her refusing to meet President Donald Trump with the comment: "I can’t get to the f**king White House fast enough now!!!" On a personal level, Rapinoe and girlfriend Sue Bird announced their engagement this year. Profiled by Carrie Dunn

10th - Amandine Henry

It has been a curious year for Amandine Henry. Her club Lyon won everything again in 2020, but she made some headlines off the pitch following some stinging criticism of Corinne Diacre, the French national coach. Her delicate relationship with Diacre put aside, Henry still had a successful season with OL. Jean-Luc Vasseur's side won the quadruple and the midfielder was a key influence once again. Distanced by PSG in the league at the start of the 2020-2021 season, OL will need Henry at her inspirational best to retain their title. But that's no problem for her. Profiled by Fabien Esvan

