Football

Everton 2-0 Liverpool: Carlo Ancelotti delighted with 'historical' derby win

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti wasn't certain that Saturday's 2-0 win over Liverpool in the Merseyside derby was enough to earn him a place in the club's history books, despite the fact that it was the 'Toffees'' first victory over the 'Reds' at Anfield since 1999.

