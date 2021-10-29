Simone Magill insists the new Everton Women manager must come equipped with European credentials after the high-profile departure of Willie Kirk this month.

Kirk, 43, officially departed his role as Everton boss after a 3-0 defeat against Arsenal left the Toffees languishing eighth in the Barclays FA WSL table.

Kirk's side racked up just six points from their first five top-flight games as defeats against Arsenal, Manchester City and champions Chelsea stunted their start to the season.

Everton harbour Champions League ambitions and Northern Irish ace Magill, 26, is challenging whoever replaces the Dutchman to propel them to the next level.

Magill, who has made over 50 appearances for her country since 2010, said: "I think everyone as a club, our ambitions are all about the Champions League, pushing that top three and trying to qualify for the Champions League.

"So somebody with that kind of experience, winning trophies and the mentality of what it takes to win trophies and get the Champions League - that's crucial for us at this moment in time.

"Willie came in and he'd done a lot for us. He took us from where we were to where we are now and that's been fantastic and that gives an opportunity now for somebody else to come in and see if we can push even higher.

"It's an exciting time for us and hopefully we'll start to see the benefits off that and whoever it is, we'll find out soon.

"A lot of players have come who Willie had signed and we all just have to adapt and be comfortable with change and whoever comes in, we just have to be ready for that new challenge and be on this journey together and see where we can go."

Magill was speaking at the UEFA Women's EURO England 2022 draw in Manchester - where her Northern Ireland side were drawn in Group A against England, Austria and Norway.

Kenny Shiels' side are making their debut at the eagerly-anticipated showpiece and are acutely aware of the challenges that lay ahead in a tough-looking group.

But Magill insists they'll revel in the underdog status and insists the Northern Irish can topple some of Europe's big-hitters if they perform on their day.

She added: "The last two years has been a whirlwind for us. Since Kenny's come in, the attitude and the belief switched that we've had.

"We've shown everybody what we're capable of and we fear nobody, no matter who they are and that's the attitude we're going to go into this tournament with.

"We're going to be underdogs, obviously, but we will go in with the belief that we can take anyone on the day.

"We're obviously delighted to be here and be a part of this - it's the first major tournament for us and whoever we get we'll be thrilled with because it's an opportunity for us to go and compete against the best."

