The 19-year-old has seen first team opportunities limited at the Bianconeri despite scoring seven times in 17 outings last term.

So far, the Toffees have been rebuffed in their attempts to sign Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

Video - Euro Papers: Spurs and United battle it out for world-class Dybala transfer 01:07

The Merseysiders had lodged a £52 million bid for the winger over the weekend, but the Eagles were thought to have rejected that offer.

Marco Silva is looking to beef up his squad with star quality signings to make a push for a top six finish next term.

And as far as Kean is concerned, a move to Goodison Park could be in the pipeline.

That’s according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who tweeted: “Moise Kean to Everton, here we go!

"Total agreement reached with Juventus, last details will be completed on next hours

"The striker will fly to UK tomorrow to undergo his medicals and sign the contract."