Digne was shown a red card in Everton's 2-0 defeat at Southampton last weekend for a stamp on Saints defender Kyle Walker-Peters in the 72nd minute.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti had confirmed after the game that the Merseyside club would appeal the decision, which he described as "a joke".

Football PSG coach to discuss France-Turkey tensions with players before Champions League game AN HOUR AGO

"An independent Regulatory Commission has upheld a claim of clearly excessive punishment in relation to Everton FC's Lucas Digne," an FA spokesperson said https://twitter.com/FAspokesperson/status/1321130796963536902.

"The defender was sent off for serious foul play during a Premier League fixture against Southampton FC on Sunday 25 October 2020 and would have been suspended for three fixtures.

"However, the independent Regulatory Commission has withdrawn his original suspension and applied a one match suspension instead."

With the red card not rescinded, Digne will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Newcastle United, but will be available for selection when Everton host Manchester United on Nov. 7 and travel to Fulham on Nov. 21. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Chennai Editing by Toby Davis)

Champions League Nine senior players missing from Lazio training ahead of Champions League match 2 HOURS AGO