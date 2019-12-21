Everton held by Arsenal as new boss Ancelotti watches on

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Everton were held to a 0-0 home draw by Arsenal on Saturday in a dull Premier League clash, which took a back seat to both clubs naming new managers in a bid to revive their fortunes.

Carlo Ancelotti, named as the new Everton manager barely an hour before the kickoff, got a first glimpse of the Toffees from the directors' box as did Arsenal's new head coach Mikel Arteta who was appointed by the Gunners on Friday.

A battle of outgoing caretakers - Everton's Duncan Ferguson and Arsenal's Freddie Ljungberg - failed to produce any fireworks with Everton having the upper hand in a tepid first half.

Gylfi Sigurdsson hit the side-netting from a free kick and striker Cenk Tosun could not get any direction on a sharp low cross by Tom Davies as the home side dictated proceedings.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford produced a superb reflex save to deny Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from close range shortly after the break before an almighty goalmouth scramble nearly resulted in an own goal at the other end.

Neither side could find a breakthrough in the closing stages with Arsenal packing their defence to deal with a flurry of Everton crosses into their penalty area.

