An Everton player has had their bail extended by three months after their arrest over the summer, Greater Manchester Police have told The Athletic

The player had been on bail since July 23 after they were arrested on July 16 on suspicion of child sex offences. That bail has now reportedly been extended by a further three months until January 2022.

Champions League Opinion: Ansu-Memphis partnership could save Koeman 38 MINUTES AGO

The player cannot be named for legal reasons.

Football Kyogo, Turnbull earn Celtic much-needed victory 2 HOURS AGO