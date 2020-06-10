Everton players accept wage deferrals to help soften COVID-19 blow

June 10 (Reuters) - Everton's first team players have agreed to defer up to 50% of their wages for the next three months to help mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the English Premier League club's chief executive said on Tuesday.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti, his support staff and board members had accepted pay cuts and deferrals of up to 30% back in March.

"This remarkable show of unity has enabled the club to maintain the salaries of all ... full and part-time employees and ... directly engaged matchday and non-matchday casual staff," Denise Barrett-Baxendale said in a statement.

The Premier League has been suspended since mid-March due to the pandemic and several clubs have announced wage deferrals.

Everton are 12th in the league and will resume their campaign against Liverpool on June 21. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

