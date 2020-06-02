Football

Everton's Mina out for several weeks with muscle injury, says club

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 2 (Reuters) - Everton's Yerry Mina is set to miss the Premier League's restart after the club said on Tuesday that he would be sidelined for several weeks after sustaining a muscle injury in training last week.

The 25-year-old Colombian centre back has been pivotal for Everton's backline, making 25 appearances in the league this season and also scoring twice in the 3-2 comeback win at Watford in February.

"Everton Football Club can confirm Yerry Mina is set to be sidelined for several weeks after sustaining a muscle injury," the club said in a statement https://www.evertonfc.com/news/1676102/mina-injury-update.

"A scan confirmed the Colombia international suffered a partial tear in his left quad muscle during training last week."

Mina is the second Everton player to suffer an injury ahead of the league's restart this month.

Midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who has played only two league games this season, will play no further part this campaign after the club confirmed he sustained an Achilles tendon injury which requires surgery. The Ivory Coast international is set to miss six months of action.

Everton are 12th ahead of the league's restart on June 17 following a three-month suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

