Everton's Silva wants West Ham heroics repeated at Brighton

Everton ended a run of four league defeats with a 2-0 home victory over West Ham to climb out of the relegation zone and Silva said his side must now look at the Brighton game as an opportunity to get their first away win of the season.

"We want to go for as high a position as we can in the table," Silva told reporters. "We reacted last game and we should react again. Keep that quality and desire because with that, we can go higher up the table.

"We have to build on that and believe it was a turning point. We have to play that way always, that pride in ourselves and desire to win the game. It's a must-win game for us again.

"Being the most honest as possible, what we are doing away (is) not good enough at all. We have to look at this game thinking we can get our first win away."

Brighton are 16th, one spot below Everton, and Silva said he was aware of how Graham Potter had changed their playing style for the better since he took charge in the close season.

"They have quality in their football, the model they are trying to build is clear," the Portuguese said.

"It will be a tough game. They need points, but we need them as well. We should go there with a win in our mind, but they're thinking the same."

Everton could be without centre back Yerry Mina, who picked up a knee injury against West Ham, with Silva saying he was 100% sure 23-year-old Mason Holgate was ready to step in if required.

"(Mina is) not so good at the moment, not so good news," Silva added. "We have one more day to prepare for the game, let's see how he will be tomorrow and on the match day as well.

"It's not a serious injury but it's something that means until now he hasn't been able to work with a full session." (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)