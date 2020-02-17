Everton to end shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm SportPesa

Everton, who had signed a five-year deal with the gaming brand in 2017, said the decision was made after a review of the club's commercial strategy in line with its future growth plans.

"This has been a difficult decision but one that allows us to best deliver on our commercial plan and to grasp the new opportunities now open to us," a club spokesperson said.

"The club would like to thank SportPesa for all of the work that has been done together."

At Everton's annual general meeting last month, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale said "in an ideal world" the club would prefer a different type of sponsor.

Of the Premier League's 20 clubs, 10 teams started the season with betting companies as shirt sponsors.

Last month, the Premier League's new chief executive Richard Masters said it would resist moves to ban clubs from having their shirts sponsored by betting firms. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )