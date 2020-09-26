Carlo Ancelotti's side grabbed the lead in the 10th minute when a superb pass from Colombian James Rodriguez found the overlapping Seamus Coleman who slipped the ball across for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score for the third straight league game.

Palace drew level in simple fashion though with Cheikhou Kouyate heading in an Andros Townsend corner at the back post.

But five minutes before the interval, referee Kevin Friend awarded a penalty, ruling that Joel Ward had handled.

Lucas Digne had headed the ball at the Palace defender who appeared to try to pull his arm out of the way but, after being advised to check the pitchside monitor, Friend pointed to the spot and Richarlison drove home the penalty.

Palace dominated after the break but Everton defended well to maintain their 100% record. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)

