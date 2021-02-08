David Moyes has criticised both Aleksandar Mitrović and the officials after Tomas Soucek was sent off over the weekend against Fulham in a 0-0 draw at Craven Cottage.

The Czech player was dismissed deep into injury time after an innocuous-looking coming together with Mitrovic.

However, between VAR official Lee Mason and on-pitch referee Mike Dean, the decision was taken to dismiss the West Ham player - although the FA has now confirmed that the red card has been rescinded.

Moyes was seething at the time, saying he "was embarrassed" for Dean.

And the decision again drew the ire of West Ham manager Moyes on Monday at his pre-match press conference ahead of the FA Cup clash with Manchester United.

"I am disappointed that officials would allow these situations to take over from the game," said Moyes, before taking aim at Mitrović.

Every footballer has a responsibility to do the correct thing.

"The only people who can stop it are the officials."

The Hammers travel to Manchester United on Tuesday and will now have Soucek available after the FA overturned the decision.

However, Moyes said prior to that decision that the sending off had impacted his preparation for the game.

I can’t plan for him to be in our team.

