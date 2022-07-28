Manchester United’s latest signing Lisandro Martinez has insisted “every player wants to play here,” after his arrival at Old Trafford from Ajax.

The Argentine put pen to paper on a long-term contract which will see him reunite with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, as the Dutchman continues to build his first-team squad ahead of the 2022/23 season.

There were an array of potential destinations for Martinez, who was wanted by a number of clubs, but he wanted to try the Premier League and chose Manchester United as his ideal destination.

Speaking to the club’s media department, the £57 million signing revealed why he chose to join the Red Devils, calling the club “one of the best in the world.”

“I am really happy to be here, in this amazing club,” he said. “I’m really happy.”

“Manchester United I think is one of the best clubs in the world, I think every player wants to play here, the opportunity was there so I took it, and now I’m really happy to (be) here.”

The 24-year-old played under Ten Hag at Ajax before he took the reins at Old Trafford earlier this summer, and will also link-up with former Ajax team-mate Donny van de Beek.

“I spoke with Donny (van de Beek), when everything was done,” Martinez explained. “I asked something to Donny, we spoke a little bit about Manchester.”

Martinez’s availability put clubs from across Europe on high alert, but the defender was adamant he wanted to play in the Premier League.

“Yeah for sure, I think the Premier League is the best league in the world,” he added. “It’s really intense, it’s also very difficult, very physical, and every game I really want to watch.

“I really like this challenge, because it’s like a mix. In Argentina, it’s like every game you have to fight - in the Eredivisie it’s more like play football; here it is everything you know.

“Everything in one packet.”

