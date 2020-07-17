'Everybody knows Man Utd were a bit lucky' - Jose Mourinho's dig at his former club

Greatest Sprinters
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho threw a dig at his former club on Friday as a fight for top four and places in Europe continue.
There’s another twist in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago, according to a report in Germany.
Quique Setien congratulated Real Madrid on their La Liga title triumph while lamenting his Barcelona side's luck after their 2-1 loss to Osasuna
Zinedine Zidane hailed the "special feeling" after Real Madrid ended their three-year wait for the Spanish La Liga title following a 2-1 win at home to Villarre
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho bristled when he was asked questions about his squad rotation policy after his side beat Newcastle 3-1.
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta saw his side beat newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool on Wednesday night.
Barcelona want Lautaro Martinez to be central to a summer overhaul, but those hopes might prove fruitless. It is Thursday’s Euro Papers.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane seemed very annoyed after a journalist asked him about Gareth Bale's recent behaviour.
Manchester City have won their first big battle in the courts. But how are they going to fix things on the pitch?
Hassan Al-Thawadi, says he 'genuinely believes' Qatar 2022 "will be the first global celebration where will collectively have overcome Covid-19."