Football

'Everybody loves it' - Thomas Tuchel hails 'another excellent day for Chelsea academy' after Juventus victory

Thomas Tuchel: "This is what makes teams special, not only the superstars and not only the best players from abroad which we also have in our squad, but it's the mix, to have talented and humble guys from the academy full of quality and who are like... who it's their biggest dream to perform at Stamford Bridge, to perform in blue, to be part of a strong Chelsea team."

