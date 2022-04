Football

'Everything is possible' - Thomas Tuchel and Mateo Kovacic on Chelsea's UCL quarter-final

Chelsea face Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday needing to overturn a 3-1 loss from the first leg at Stamford Bridge last week. Thomas Tuchel said Chelsea did not have "the biggest chance" but added "everything is possible" and "we will arrive and try everything because it's worth trying."

00:01:30, 12 minutes ago