Ex-Bulgaria midfielder Balakov agrees terms to coach CSKA 1948

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

SOFIA, June 2 (Reuters) - Former Bulgaria midfielder Krasimir Balakov has agreed terms to coach CSKA 1948 next season, the Sofia-based club said on Tuesday.

Ex-Sporting Lisbon and VfB Stuttgart playmaker Balakov was a key member of the Bulgaria team who reached the 1994 World Cup semi-finals.

Balakov, who won 92 caps for his country, resigned as Bulgaria's national team coach after racist abuse marred his side's 6-0 defeat by England in a Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia last October.

The 54-year-old previously coached Swiss clubs Grasshopper Zurich and St Gallen, Croatia’s Hajduk Split and German side Kaiserslautern as well as Bulgaria’s Chernomorets Burgas, Litex Lovech and his home club Etar Veliko Tarnovo. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov Editing by Toby Davis)

Football
