The offer also includes a lucrative signing-on fee to move to Turkey, according to ESPN.

Talks are said to be being handled through Turkish-based agents on his behalf. The 29-year-old would be following former Chelsea midfielder Jon Obi Mikel to Trabzonspor this window should he move.

A striker is said to be club's priority with the outlet also saying Trabzonspor, who finished fourth in the Super Lig last season, have been holding talks with Emmanuel Adebayor.

HE'S A FREE AGENT

Sturridge, who has 26 caps for England, was released by Liverpool at the end of last season after seeing his game-time become increasingly limited.

He was handed a six-week ban and a £75,000 fine earlier this month for breaching FA betting regulations, but four weeks were suspended - meaning he is free to play again after July 31st.

Sturridge also made headlines in early July after claiming on Instagram his dog had been "stolen" from his Los Angeles-based home, but was returned by aspiring rapper 'Killa Fame'.